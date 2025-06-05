Police in Jigawa State say they have dismantled a big fraud organisation that was operating in five villages in the Birnin Kudu LGA.

Thirteen people have been apprehended, including five men dubbed “notorious gang leaders.”

Bundles of counterfeit US dollars and naira notes were discovered, together with motorcycles thought to have been purchased with criminal earnings.

The police claim the accused were misleading customers with phony currency exchange arrangements – a popular ploy used by scammers locally known as “419”

The joint operation took place in the early hours of Tuesday and involved officers from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and local vigilante groups.

According to Police, the raid was carried out in Kankare, Bigidan, Zurkuda, Karofi, and Daurawa – communities known for harbouring fraud gangs.

The suspects arrested include:

Salisu Ibrahim (known as Gwamna)

Umar Dauda (Tontere)

Abdullahi Umar (Ubale Daurawa)

Magaji A. Mohd (Magaji Gurgu)

Abubakar Ibrahim (Yellow)

The police said all the suspects will face prosecution.