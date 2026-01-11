The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested three suspects linked to several incidents of armed robbery and financial fraud within the Sundumina District of Birnin Kudu Local Government Area. In a Sunday statement signed by SP Shiisu Lawan Adam, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the sus...

The Jigawa State Police Command has arrested three suspects linked to several incidents of armed robbery and financial fraud within the Sundumina District of Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.

In a Sunday statement signed by SP Shiisu Lawan Adam, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the suspects were arrested in a joint security operation with operatives from the Army, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and a vigilante group.

According to the statement, the suspect specialises in luring unsuspecting victims to the area under the guise of exchanging foreign currency, after which they would waylay and rob them of their valuables.

The statement revealed that locally made guns, motorcycles, counterfeit currencies, phones, machetes, knives, power banks, and ₦289,620.00 suspected to be proceeds of crime was recoveredbe.

The statement reads, “On 10th January, 2026, at about 0200hrs, a joint security operation comprising personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Nigerian Army (NA), the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and members of the Vigilante Group was conducted at Bariki Fulani Settlement, Rugar Fulani, and Kwangara Village, all within Sundumina District of Birnin Kudu Local Government Area.

“During the operation, three suspects, Adamu Abubakar ‘m’ 30yrs, Sale Yakubu ‘m’ 30yrs, and Mamman Saidu ‘m’ 17yrs were arrested.”

The statement added, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects allegedly specialised in luring unsuspecting victims to the area under the guise of exchanging foreign currency, after which they would waylay and rob them of their valuables.

“The suspects are currently in custody, while the investigation is ongoing with a view to uncovering further criminal networks and ensuring diligent investigation and prosecution.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Dahiru Muhammad, commended all the officers involved in the joint operation and reiterated the commitment of all security agencies in the state to maintaining peace and security.

Muhammad urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information.