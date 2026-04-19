The Jigawa State Government has inaugurated a Reconciliation, Contact, and Mobilisation Committee as part of early political preparations for the 2027 general elections. The announcement was made by the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim, during an emergency meeting convened by Governor Umar Namadi with political office holders across…...

The Jigawa State Government has inaugurated a Reconciliation, Contact, and Mobilisation Committee as part of early political preparations for the 2027 general elections.

The announcement was made by the Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim, during an emergency meeting convened by Governor Umar Namadi with political office holders across the state.

According to the SSG, the committee has a six-point mandate which includes strengthening the stability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at all levels, mobilising grassroots support, engaging key stakeholders, identifying challenges and recommending solutions, promoting voter registration, and ensuring unity within the party.

The meeting focused on reviewing the political landscape in Jigawa State and outlining strategies ahead of the 2027 polls.

In his address, Governor Umar Namadi called on all political appointees to put aside their differences and work together for the progress of the APC. He urged them to increase their visibility at the grassroots and remain committed to serving the people.

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The governor warned that any appointee who fails to justify their position or contribute meaningfully to governance should step down.

He also disclosed that the APC in the state will adopt a consensus model for its primaries, a move aimed at reducing internal disputes and strengthening party cohesion.

Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly also stressed the need for unity among political office holders, urging them to prioritise development and maintain strong working relationships.

The Deputy Governor reaffirmed his loyalty to Governor Namadi, dismissing rumours of defection as false and misleading. He called for continued support for both the governor and President Bola Tinubu.

Similarly, the State APC Chairman, Muhammad Garba, maintained that the party remains dominant in Jigawa. He expressed confidence that both President Tinubu and Governor Namadi will secure second terms, despite recent defections in some quarters.

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Political analysts say early mobilisation and internal reconciliation could play a decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes, especially in states where party unity has previously influenced voter turnout.

With over about 8 months to the 2027 general elections, Jigawa State appears to be taking early steps to consolidate its political base, strengthen party unity, and boost voter participation key factors that could determine success at the polls.