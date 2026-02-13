The Jigawa State governor Umar Namadi has flagged off the construction of more than 50 new housing units in Dutse and launched a skills training programme for 135 youths across the state part of efforts to tackle housing shortage and create jobs. The initiative is backed by a N2 billion investment f...

The Jigawa State governor Umar Namadi has flagged off the construction of more than 50 new housing units in Dutse and launched a skills training programme for 135 youths across the state part of efforts to tackle housing shortage and create jobs.

The initiative is backed by a N2 billion investment fund aimed at expanding access to affordable housing and strengthening the state’s housing sector.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony in Dutse, Governor Namadi said the investment was released to the Jigawa State Housing Development Authority to accelerate housing development and make decent homes accessible to civil servants and low-income earners.

He explained that the housing programme is part of his administration’s 12-point agenda, which prioritizes urban development, economic growth, and improved living standards.

The governor revealed that the state’s housing drive has already recorded significant progress.

Out of the 1,500 housing units planned under the first phase, about 1,050 units have been completed.

In addition, 550 housing units were delivered in 2024, while 600 units are currently under construction in 2025. Another 600 housing units have already been approved for construction in 2026.

To further strengthen housing supply, the state government also plans to acquire 126 additional housing units from the Federal Housing Authority in Dutse.

Governor Namadi said beyond providing shelter, the housing projects are also creating economic opportunities by generating employment for engineers, builders, artisans, transport operators, and suppliers.

As part of the initiative, 135 youths drawn from the 27 local government areas are being trained in construction skills such as painting and interior finishing.

The programme is designed to empower young people, reduce unemployment, and increase local participation in housing development.

Nigeria faces one of the largest housing deficits in the world.

According to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, the country needs to build about 700,000 houses every year for the next 20 years to close the gap, which is currently estimated at over 28 million units.