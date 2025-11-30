Just two weeks after celebrating the long-awaited return of electricity, residents of Taura in Jigawa State have been thrown back into darkness. Vandals have once again targeted the newly restored power lines, raising fresh concerns about security and community development. For the people of Taura L...

Vandals have once again targeted the newly restored power lines, raising fresh concerns about security and community development.

For the people of Taura Local Government Area, the return of electricity after 16 years of total blackout was a major milestone, a moment many believed marked the beginning of economic revival.

But that hope was short-lived

Barely 14 days after light returned, vandals struck again, stealing electric wires and crippling the power supply to the community.

The incident has left residents worried about when, or if, electricity will be restored again.

Local business owners say the initial 16-year blackout had already destroyed economic activities, forcing some enterprises to shut down and limiting opportunities for small and medium-scale businesses.

Many fear that another prolonged outage could further push the community backwards.

Meanwhile, the Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspected vandal and the recovery of stolen electric wires in Kwalam, Taura LGA.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Lawan Shisu Adam, operatives from Taura Division arrested a 27-year-old suspect, Adamu Yahaya of Kwalam town, following credible intelligence.

He was found with three sacks of electric wires believed to have been removed from public power installations.

Preliminary investigations show that the suspect acted in collaboration with others who are currently on the run.

Police say the recovered exhibits have been secured, and further investigations are ongoing to track down all accomplices.

The suspect will be charged in court after the investigation is completed.

As Taura awaits yet another round of repairs, residents are calling for stronger security measures and community vigilance to protect public infrastructure.

The repeated vandalism, they say, is not just a crime, it is an attack on development, livelihoods, and the future of the community.