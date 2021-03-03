The Zamfara State Government has said none of the two hundred and seventy nine abducted Jangebe School Girls was sexually harassed by their abductors.

The Government also said the health, psychological and mental status of all the kidnapped students has been certified by medical personnel.

Wife of the state Governor Aisha Bello Matawalle said the girls are medically fit to be reunited with their families.

She adds that abduction of the school girls is only but a minor set back to the girl child education in the state.

She appealed to parents and guardians not to be deterred in enrolling their children in schools.

Advertisement

Aisha Bello Matawalle assured of government’s determination to protect schools across the state to avert the reoccurrence of the ugly incident.

All two hundred and seventy nine abducted Jangebe School Girls are to be reunited with families after being in captivity for five days.