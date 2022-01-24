JAMB set April 20-30th April for UTME

The joint Admission and Matriculations Board has set April 20th to 30th, 2022 for the commencement of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination.

The Mock examination is expected to hold on April 2nd 2022 while registration for the examination would commence from the 12th of February and end on the 19th of March 2022 , respectively.

Advertisement

This was contained in the weekly bulletin of the board released by its director of public relations Fabian Benjamin in Abuja.

The bulletin also reveals that the Board is set to refund N4,000 each to candidates who had deposited a draft of N4,000 for late registration for the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry but were unable to complete the registration process owing to no fault of the Board.

Advertisement

It urged all affected candidates to visit the board’s website and complete a form for the refund of the value of the draft they submitted to the Board.