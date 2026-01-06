The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has commended staff for their professionalism, dedication, and resilience in conducting examinations and delivering other critical services. In a New Year message to personnel, Professor Oloyede highlight...

The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Is-haq Oloyede, has commended staff for their professionalism, dedication, and resilience in conducting examinations and delivering other critical services.

In a New Year message to personnel, Professor Oloyede highlighted that the last nine examination exercises “stand as a testament to the Board’s collective resolve to strengthen the integrity and credibility of public examinations in Nigeria.”

He attributed the public’s continued confidence in JAMB to the “discipline, sacrifice, and strict adherence to due process demonstrated by staff.”

The Registrar urged employees to approach 2026 with “renewed determination,” stressing the importance of delivering an examination exercise that is “more credible, efficient, and improved upon past achievements.” He called for unity, focus, and steadfastness as the Board prepares for another crucial year of operations.

Reaffirming management’s commitment to staff welfare, Professor Oloyede assured that the Board would continue to operate within the law while seeking approvals for additional welfare schemes designed to motivate and support employees.

Describing 2026 as a particularly significant year marking a period of “ending well” after a decade-long journey, he emphasized the need to conclude this phase with dignity and a strong adherence to JAMB’s institutional values.

He also encouraged staff not to be discouraged by prevailing national economic or security challenges, noting presidential assurances that the country is moving towards stability and recovery. “JAMB, as a critical national institution, must remain calm, focused, and committed to its mandate,” he said.

Professor Oloyede expressed confidence in staff capacity to meet the demands of the moment and sustain an examination system Nigerians can trust. He wished employees and their families a peaceful, productive, and fulfilling year, while thanking them for their loyalty and service.