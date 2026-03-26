The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has raised concerns over the re-arrest and continued activities of a suspected examination fraudster, Emmanuel Praise Akataka, warning candidates to steer clear of scams promising score manipulation and special assistance. In a statement by JAMB’s public communications adviser, Fabian Benjamin , the Board…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has raised concerns over the re-arrest and continued activities of a suspected examination fraudster, Emmanuel Praise Akataka, warning candidates to steer clear of scams promising score manipulation and special assistance.

In a statement by JAMB’s public communications adviser, Fabian Benjamin , the Board disclosed that Akataka had earlier been apprehended for offences bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, identity theft, and online fraud targeting UTME candidates.

He reportedly operated under a false identity, “Official Frederick,” using a WhatsApp platform to advertise fake services, including score enhancement.

JAMB said no fewer than 94 candidates were deceived into paying for the non-existent services.

According to the Board, the affected candidates were given a fair hearing and appeared before a special committee to determine their level of involvement.

Following due process and with the approval of the Minister of Education, their registrations were cancelled.

Despite being granted bail, the suspect allegedly resumed fraudulent activities, re-establishing contact with the same victims under a new alias, “Sir Frederick.”

He was said to have demanded ₦70,000 from each candidate, claiming he could stop the cancellation of their registrations through supposed insider connections.

Investigations further revealed that Akataka initially used a bank account belonging to his father, Vincent Okpowho Akataka, to receive payments before opening another account with SmartCash under the name “Zainab Rafiu,” which he falsely presented as a Director of JAMB to gain credibility.

JAMB expressed concern that some candidates who were previously defrauded fell victim again, describing the trend as troubling.

The Board reiterated that no individual or group can influence UTME results or alter registration records under any circumstance.

It warned that all claims of score enhancement are fraudulent and that engaging in such acts exposes candidates to financial loss and legal consequences.

JAMB also reaffirmed its commitment, in collaboration with security agencies, to track and prosecute individuals involved in examination malpractice.

The Board advised candidates and parents to adhere strictly to official procedures, stressing that integrity remains central to Nigeria’s examination system.

It added that more than six offenders have been convicted between 2025 and now, including Ibrahim Abdulaziz, who was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment without an option of fine by the Federal High Court in Katsina for impersonation during the 2025 UTME.