The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has adjusted the earlier deadline for the final assessment of underage candidates who participated in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), citing delays from some universities in submitting their Post-UTME screening scores.

JAMB explained that 23 out of the 71 universities selected by the affected candidates failed to submit their scores by the initial September 15, 2025 deadline, despite the release of the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) results by the National Examinations Council (NECO) on September 17.

According to JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin, the defaulting institutions include the University of Lagos (39 candidates), Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja (18), Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (15), University of Abuja (12), and University of Uyo (9), among others.

A total of 135 candidates are affected.

The Board confirmed that it has formally written to the institutions, urging them to submit the pending scores without delay. JAMB also reminded all universities of their obligations under the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

Public universities must forward their recommended candidates on or before Tuesday, September 30, 2025, while private universities have until Friday, October 31, 2025.

JAMB emphasized that the final deadlines—October 30 for public universities and November 31 for private universities—remain binding, in line with the resolutions of the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions chaired by the Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa.

The Board reiterated that strict compliance with these timelines is vital to ensuring a fair, transparent, and seamless admission process for the 2025/2026 academic session.