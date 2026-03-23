The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who registered for the 2026 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can proceed with printing their examination slips. The announcement was made on Monday via the board’s official X handle. According to JAMB, candidates are required to visit the…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that candidates who registered for the 2026 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) can proceed with printing their examination slips.

The announcement was made on Monday via the board’s official X handle.

According to JAMB, candidates are required to visit the official website to access and print their slips.

The statement reads, “2026 Mock UTME: This is to inform all candidates who registered for mock examination that Mock UTME slip is now available for printing on our website at https://jamb.gov.ng.”

To access the mock slips on the website, JAMB directs candidates to select “2-Session 2026 MOCK SLIP PRINTING” and insert their registration number to print.

TVC News previously reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered what it describes as a technologically sophisticated scheme aimed at compromising the integrity of its registration system for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

At the centre of the unfolding scandal is an alleged syndicate accused of deploying artificial intelligence tools to manipulate the registration process, enabling ineligible candidates, many of them underage, to scale screening hurdles.