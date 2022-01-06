IYC protests at Dowen college, demands justice for death of Sylvester Oromoni

Members of the Ijaw Youth Council, Lagos chapter, on Thursday protested in front of Dowen College, Lekki Phase 1, demanding justice for the death of a student, 11-year-old Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

The group also kicked against the exoneration of the ten suspected staff and students for the alleged murder and negligence of the school by the Lagos state government on Tuesday.

The directorate of public prosecution at the ministry of justice had stated that there was nothing linking the school and the suspects to the alleged crimes.

According to the group, they will carry out their grouse further and disrupt activities at the school if it reopens next Monday as reported.