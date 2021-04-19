Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) on Sunday night reportedly attacked troops’ location at Dikwa, Borno State and dislodged them.

The invaders, according to sources struck between 7pm and 7:30pm at the 81 Division Taskforce Battalion, sending continuous fire with the help of their gun trucks.

Sources said the location of the troops was yet to be ascertained around 11pm as they allegedly lost radio communication with the Theatre Command.

It was gathered soldiers of the battalion, who have initially complained of overstaying on the battlefields, were at the mercy of the invaders because they had no artillery weapon to defend themselves.

The battalions, sources said, have only their service AK47 rifles and so, could not do much when the heavily armed terrorists advanced and set fire on their camp.

This is the second time in a month that the battalion has come under attack from the terrorists.

A security alert released by United Nations Department for Safety and Security (UNDSS) warned aid workers about fire burning around the 81 Division Battalion in Dikkwa around 7:34pm on Sunday.

The alert, which was signed by Maiduguri Security Operation Centre (SOC), confirmed there was an attack at the location, adding the military were reportedly engaging the invaders with close air support observed in the vicinity.

It assured members of the humanitarian community in Borno that it was following up the situation and would update them, urging them to avoid the area and suspend travels or missions along the route.

A subsequent update released by the UNDSS around 12:40am on Monday indicated the terrorists returned in large number on bikes and gun trucks from Dikwa-Ngala road 7km NW towards

Kemtubire, a route behind Marte to Kirenowa.

It revealed that before the Air Force hit some of them, others had already entered the community, mostly the ones on motorbikes.

“Source also revealed that Dikwa is still partially in the control of the ISWAP-BHT.

The source revealed that military radios are in their possession, thereby all communication within the military circle were incommunicado as BHT took over their radio communication.

Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Yerima confirmed the attack but said he will be issuing a statement on it soon.