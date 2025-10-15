As Israeli and Hamas authorities have finalised the process of hostage exchange, the two sides have proceeded to exchange bodies of hostages, with each side beginning the process of identification. According to the BBC, the Israeli authorities have rejected a body returned from Hamas, stating that t...

As Israeli and Hamas authorities have finalised the process of hostage exchange, the two sides have proceeded to exchange bodies of hostages, with each side beginning the process of identification.

According to the BBC, the Israeli authorities have rejected a body returned from Hamas, stating that the body doesn't match any of the hostages held by Hamas.

The Israeli military says one of the bodies handed over by Hamas last night “does not match any of the hostages”.

It says this is following examinations at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine.

“Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages,” it says.

TVC previously reported that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has revealed that Hamas and Israel have agreed on the first phase of his plan for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza and an exchange of captives.

Trump announced the groundbreaking development on his official Truth Social platform, saying, “I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan.”

“ALL the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed-upon line,” he added.