The Gaza peace deal is reaching its end stage as vehicles conveying Palestinian prisoners have left Israeli prisons, according to a live video feed and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Office.

According to CNN, some of the vehicles left Ofer Prison and arrived some moments later in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank..

A large crowd, as well as medical staff, gathered in the occupied West Bank.

Israel is set to release 250 Palestinians serving long prison terms.

In addition, 1,718 detainees who have been held in Israel without charge since the war in Gaza beganIsrael toIsrael are being released to the enclave. The first bus crossed into Gaza a short while ago, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society.

Crowds have gathered at Nasser hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis to await their return.

This is part of the peace deal brokered last week, as the world awaits the final stage of the ceasefire.

Trump landed in Israel shortly after the announced release of the first batch of hostages. He will address the parliament before heading to Egypt. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood waiting at the airport as Air Force One taxied in, smiling and talking with the U.S. ambassador.

TVC previously reported that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has revealed that Hamas and Israel have agreed on the first phase of his plan for a ceasefire in the war in Gaza and an exchange of captives.