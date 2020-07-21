The remains of an associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, Ismaila Isa Funtua, who died on Monday has arrived the Shehu Shagari mosque in Abuja for prayers.

Interment will follow immediately at the Gudu Cemetery according to Islamic rites.

The late Mr. Funtua was the founding managing director of Democrat Newspaper and former president of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN).

His death comes three months after that of Abba Kyari, former chief of staff to the president.

Buhari Mourns

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of his longtime friend Ismaila Isa Funtua.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, says the development has created a huge gap in his life.

Mr president while condoling with the late entreprenuer’s family, prayed God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, Chairman of North Central Governors Forum and Governor of Niger State Abubakar Sani Bello has commiserated with President Buhari over the death of his close political associate Isma’ila Isa Funtua.

Ismaila Isa Funtua was the Minister of Water Resources in the defunct Second Republic, he also established the Democrat Newspapers during the military era in Nigeria.

He passed away on Monday, at the age of 78.