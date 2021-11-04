Breaking News

IPOB denies calling for election boycott, closure of hotels in Anambra

The Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB has said it did not at any time issue any order or call for the boycott of Anambra election contrary to misconceptions in certain quarters noting that it has nothing to do with the election.

In a statement, IPOB’S Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful said nobody should link the group with the election.

According to him, the priority of IPOB is to ensure the unconditional release of it’s Leader, Nnamdi Kanu who it alleged has been illegally detained by Nigeria Government.

The group maintained that if by November 4 those who abducted, renditioned and illegally detained their leader fail to release him unconditionally, it’s members shall embark on civil disobedience of one week sit-at-home beginning from November 5 to November 10

