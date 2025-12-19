The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has issued a nationwide directive instructing its members to prioritise the purchase of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery....

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has issued a nationwide directive instructing its members to prioritise the purchase of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The association said the decision was based on competitive pricing and the need to strengthen Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity.

In a statement, IPMAN National President, Abubakar Maigandi Shettima, said the move was aimed at reducing dependence on imported fuel while supporting local production.

“I am calling on all IPMAN members nationwide to prioritise patronising the Dangote Refinery in their purchase of PMS products, as they already offer the most affordable price for marketers today,” he said.

The directive comes ahead of a major logistics upgrade by the Dangote Refinery. From January 2026, the refinery is expected to begin direct supply of PMS to registered IPMAN members, including free delivery to filling stations nationwide.

IPMAN said the initiative would improve supply efficiency, stabilise distribution and could lead to lower pump prices for consumers.

The association, which controls more than 80 per cent of Nigeria’s petrol retail outlets, warned that continued fuel importation undermines the local market.

Shettima criticised what he described as the “reckless” issuance of fuel import licences, arguing that imports drain foreign exchange, destroy jobs and discourage investment in domestic refining.

“Continuous import is not an acceptable parallel business model,” he said, urging regulators to prioritise locally refined petroleum products.

Beyond supporting the Dangote Refinery, IPMAN disclosed plans to invest in refinery ownership and appealed to the new leadership of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to introduce policies that would enable independent marketers to own and operate refineries.

Shettima also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for recent leadership changes in key regulatory agencies, saying the reforms had created a more conducive environment for partnerships such as the collaboration between IPMAN and the Dangote Refinery.