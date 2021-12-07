| Insecurity won’t stop investors coming to Nigeria – Presidency

In this interview, Public Affairs Analyst, Oladeinde Ariyo and Broadcast Journalist, Funke Treasure, review the top headlines from the Nigerian newspapers on #TVCBreakfast for Tuesday, 7th of December 2021.
Breaking News
-
-
A former President of the Performing Musician Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Rosiji, is dead. According…
-
The Nigeria centre for disease control has confirmed three additional cases of the omicron variant…
-
In this interview, Public Affairs Analyst, Oladeinde Ariyo and Broadcast Journalist, Funke Treasure, review the…
-
Given the significant contribution of the financial sector to the growth and recovery of Nigeria’s…
-
Veteran journalist, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju says the Indigenous People's of Biafra has created a monster that…
-
In this interview, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju shares his views on the peace walk suggested by the…
-
A Federal High Court in Abuja has declined the bail request by the detained founder…
-
The Lagos State Police command has arrested three students of the Dowen College, Lekki Lagos…
-
Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has emphasised the importance of training and retraining…