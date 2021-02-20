A critical stakeholders security meeting is ongoing at the Oyo state governor’s office with five South West governors of Ogun, Oyo, Ondo , Ekiti and Osun states in attendance.

Traditional rulers are the meeting are Alaafin of Oyo, Ooni of ife, Akarigbo of Remo land, Olugbo of Ugbo kingdom Olugbon of Orile Igbon and Olubadan of Ibadan.

Also expected at the meeting are the Chief of Staff to President Buhari and the Inspector General of Police.

The meeting is to address the growing security issues facing the region in the last few months.