Hospitals in Plateau State are facing challenges of blood shortage for the treatment of sick people on admission, as victims of recent attacks and reprisals in the State increase daily in number.

An appeal has been made on various media platforms in the state, for residents to come and donate blood to save the situation.

Our Correspondent in Plateau State, Funom Joshua reports on this development.

14 June each Year is celebrated as the World Blood donor Day.

Raising awareness for the need for safe blood and products for transfusion, and of the critical contributions of voluntary donors, is the aim of the day.

The need for peaceful coexistence among citizens irrespective of age, religion or ethnicity should be a priority for a healthy society.

More than 100 people have lost their lives with many properties destroyed in recent attacks and reprisals in some communities in the State.

All efforts from the Federal and State Government to nip the challenge of Insecurity in the bud has not yielded any positive result at the moment.

The effect of the menace is now being felt in some hospitals within the State capital. Shortage of blood has become a thing of worry to hospitals because of persistent attacks and maiming of innocent citizens in the State.

Plateau Specialist and Bingham University teaching hospitals are the facilities with the highest number of victims of recent attacks on admission.

Mr. Joshua was at the office of the Chief Medical Director of Plateau Specialist hospital first.

He spoke on the shortage of blood and other challenges brought by Insecurity in the State.

Next Port of call was the North Central office of the National blood transfusion center in Jos.

Nigeria Red cross Society Plateau state branch were first to start the campaign for people to donate blood.

We met them at the North Central office of the national blood transfusion center in Jos, where we saw residents donating blood for Free.

Some of them chatted with us.

Residents of the state want both the state and federal governments to wake up to the call of securing lives and property better.