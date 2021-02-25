Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has urged Nigerians to support security agencies with useful information in terms of intelligence to help fight increasing wave of crime in the country.

Governor Ortom made the call at the Government House in Makurdi when the newly deployed Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG in charge of Zone 4, John Abang paid him a courtesy call.

He stated that at a time Nigeria is facing serious security challenges, only Nigerians, and not foreigners, would support in fixing the challenge, even as he commended security agencies operating in the state for their impressive strides.

The Governor said he believes in the rule of law and does not interfere with the professional conduct of security agents, adding that his support to enable them succeed remains a top priority of his administration.

Earlier, AIG Zone 4, John Abang said security of lives and property in the middle belt was important and said he would bring his experience to bear on the security architecture of the state and zone in general.

He said Benue is home to him as his state, Kogi shares boundary with Benue, pointing out that he had followed the Governor’s dynamic practical leadership and would ensure that he keys into his security architecture for the desired result.