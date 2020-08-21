The Conference of Civil Societies of Nigeria has expressed satisfaction over the distribution of relief materials to states that are mostly affected by banditry and insurgency.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development provided 75% of the relief materials.

At a media briefing in Abuja, celebrating the world humanitarian week, the group says despite the odds and danger that most humanitarian workers face in the Northeast, Nigeria still falls short of humanitarian intervention and service.

It wants the Federal Government to begin rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts in states to avoid a resurgence by insurgents.

The North East Development Commission it said, must also rise to fulfil its mandate of coordinating, and reporting on all intervention programs, and initiatives of the Federal Government or any of its Ministries.