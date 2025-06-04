The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede has visited Makurdi following the persistent killings of locals by suspected herders and armed militia groups in Benue.

Military sources told TVCNEWS that the Army chief’s visit was aimed at obtaining first-hand information, coordinating response efforts, and boosting troop morale in addressing the ongoing crisis.

As part of immediate actions, General Oluyede has ordered the deployment of additional troops to reinforce existing formations and intensify operations against the armed groups terrorising communities across Benue state.

Governor Hyacinth Alia also confirmed the death of 23 persons in Gwer West and Apa Local Government Areas after a meeting with security chiefs in the state.