The 20 year old killer of the Akwa Ibom Job Seeker, Ini Umoren, Uduak Akpan, has pleaded guilty to murder but entered a not guilty plea for Rape.

Uduak Akpan had lured Ini Umoren out of her home with a fake job interview.

He was arraigned before a State High Court judge in Uyo.

Miss Umoren was raped and killed in April in the outskirts of Uyo by Mr Akpan who the police in Akwa Ibom State described as a serial rapist.

She was buried in a shallow grave in Mr Akpan’s family house where the crime took place.

Mr Akpan, who was arraigned alongside his father, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape.

The case is being prosecuted by the Akwa Ibom State Government.