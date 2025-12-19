Actress and film producer Ini Edo has responded to criticism by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the title of her film, A Very Dirty Christmas, saying it was not intended to demean Christianity or disrespect the Christmas season....

Actress and film producer Ini Edo has responded to criticism by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over the title of her film, A Very Dirty Christmas, saying it was not intended to demean Christianity or disrespect the Christmas season.

In a statement, Edo explained that the title was metaphorical and reflected the themes explored in the film, stressing that it was designed to provoke reflection and conversation rather than cause offence.

She said all regulatory requirements were fully complied with before the film’s release, including approvals from the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC).

“I am a devout Christian. My faith is deeply personal to me and guides my values, choices and life,” Edo said. “I would never knowingly create or associate myself with any work that seeks to misrepresent, disrespect or undermine my religion or the essence of Christmas.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DSahtnnDKtV/

According to her, the film explores contrasts often revealed during the festive season, including the tension between appearance and reality, joy and struggle, and virtue and human imperfection.

“Storytelling has always relied on contrast to encourage reflection, not to cause offence,” she said.

Edo also noted that the film had been publicly promoted across multiple media platforms with its title clearly displayed, without objections raised prior to its release.

“It is therefore surprising that reservations are only being expressed after the film has been released and duly approved by the appropriate regulatory authorities,” she added, saying earlier engagement could have allowed for constructive dialogue.

While acknowledging CAN’s concerns, the actress said she respected the role of faith in Nigerian society and called for dialogue and mutual understanding at the intersection of religion, culture and creative expression.

She invited members of the public to watch the film and judge it in context, adding that she would be visiting cinemas across the country for meet-and-greet sessions.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DScOlDhDGlB/?img_index=3&igsh=MTZ5cGZiaWtrd3N4MA%3D%3D

Meanwhile, the National Film and Video Censors Board says it has taken note of the furore generated by the film, A Very Dirty Christmas.

It adds that it has not received any formal communication from the Christian Association of Nigeria on the issue but takes the issue of Religious sensitivity, mutual Respect and Peaceful Co-existence as part of its core responsibilities.