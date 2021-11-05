Breaking News

INEC to spend N7Billion for Ekiti, Osun Governorship Elections

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, has disclosed that the Election Management body has budgeted N7bn for the conduct of the Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections in 2022.

Yakubu said this while defending the N140bn INEC 2022 budget before the joint Senate and House of Representatives Committees on INEC and Electoral Matters.

He said, “We also budgeted N7bn for the conduct of Ekiti and Osun governorship election including the possibility of runoffs.

He added that “We made a provision of N2.6bn for Ekiti State with a population of over one million registered voters and N4.4bn for Osun with 30 local government areas.

