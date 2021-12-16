INEC restates readiness to reconduct Ekiti east bye-election, consults stakeholders

The Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, Ekiti State has restated it’s readiness to reconduct the Bye-Election initially suspended at the Ekiti East Constituency 1 to replace the Late Lawmaker, Juwa Adegbuyi who died on the 31st January, 2021

It will be recalled that the Bye-Election conducted was hampered by Crisis which led to the death of three Persons

The INEC REC says elections Conducted in Ekiti East has been blotted with crisis over time and it’s high time this trend is laid to rest

Stating Further the role of Security agencies, he opines that the People must synergize with Security outfits to arrest any form of threats that pose any difficulty to electoral process before it degenerates into crisis

The way forward which necessitates the Stakeholders Forum is to ensure Peace is guaranteed ad INEC is ready to reconduct the Election in Ekiti East Constituency 1

The Commission is worried that Financial Commitment towards the Election is taking it’s toll, and with the Gubernatorial Election knocking on, it will be best to ensure all Stakeholders agree to make the Process Hitch-free

Reacting, Political Parties were not in sync with the submission of the REC, as some of them clamoured that the bye-Election be joined with the Governorship Election in June 18 to prevent re-occurrence.

The Representative of the Traditional Ruler Negates the Opinion of Political Party Representative on the Conduct of Elections as he insists the Political gladiators should be called to order, and it will be against Logic and reason to leave the Town without a representative at the State House of Assembly, as he says they are ready for the Election.