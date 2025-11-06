The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced that 2,769,137 out of 2,802,790 registered voters in Anambra State have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), representing an impressive 98.8% collection rate ahead of Saturday’s governorship election. The Commission also assured ...

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced that 2,769,137 out of 2,802,790 registered voters in Anambra State have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), representing an impressive 98.8% collection rate ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

The Commission also assured voters that security has been fully provided and that it is ready to conduct a peaceful, credible, and inclusive election across the state.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, gave the assurance at a press conference held on Thursday, 6th November 2025, at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja, where he reaffirmed that all arrangements for the November 8 election had been finalised.

Prof. Amupitan described the turnout for PVC collection as “a significant achievement for any election in Nigeria,” noting that the Commission’s decision to extend the exercise across all 326 Registration Areas enabled nearly every eligible voter to obtain their card. “All uncollected cards will now be safely retrieved and stored at the Central Bank of Nigeria until after the election,” he stated.

According to the final figures released by the Commission, Oyi Local Government Area recorded the highest PVC collection rate with 99.82%, followed closely by Onitsha South (99.74%), Orumba North (99.51%), and Nnewi North (99.40%). Aguata LGA recorded the lowest rate with 96.60%.

The INEC Chairman commended the people of Anambra for their enthusiasm and civic commitment, describing it as “a clear signal that the electorate is ready to shape its destiny through the ballot box.” He also lauded Commission staff, security agencies, and stakeholders who supported voter sensitisation and logistics coordination across the state.

Reaffirming INEC’s readiness, Prof. Amupitan said all 5,718 polling units will open simultaneously at 8:30 a.m. “We are deploying the BVAS for accreditation and result upload to the IReV portal. Over 24,000 trained ad hoc staff are ready, and 6,879 BVAS devices have been fully tested, configured, and backed up,” he disclosed.

He added that over 3,000 vehicles and 83 boats, supported by security escorts, will convey personnel and materials—particularly to riverine communities. The INEC Situation Room in Abuja will monitor field operations in real time to ensure prompt response to any challenge.

On security, Prof. Amupitan disclosed that the Nigeria Police Force will deploy 45,000 personnel, supported by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other agencies under the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES). “Neutrality is guaranteed. Impunity will not be tolerated,” he said.

He further announced that the Commission, in collaboration with TAFAfrica, has approved the deployment of sign language interpreters across polling units to enable the 3,456 registered voters with disabilities in Anambra State to exercise their rights. “This is a landmark decision for inclusion and democracy,” he noted.

Four National Commissioners and ten Resident Electoral Commissioners have been deployed to supervise the election, with special arrangements for voters in six Registration Areas of Ihiala LGA to vote safely at the Local Government Secretariat under security protection.

Prof. Amupitan appealed to voters to turn out in large numbers on election day. “You have collected your PVCs, security will protect you, and INEC is ready for you. So come out on Saturday, 8th November, vote freely, vote peacefully, vote proudly,” he urged.

He warned that anyone engaging in violence, vote buying, or ballot interference will face swift legal consequences, assuring that the Commission will not tolerate any act capable of undermining the process.

The INEC Chairman expressed confidence that, by God’s grace and the courage of the people, the 2025 Anambra Governorship Election will be peaceful, credible, and a true victory for democracy. He also reminded political parties and stakeholders of the ongoing preparations for the FCT Area Council elections scheduled for February 2026, urging them to adhere to deadlines for the submission of polling agents and observer lists.