The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday took custody of sensitive materials for the bye-elections scheduled for Saturday, February 21, in Ahoada East Constituency II and Khana Constituency II of Rivers State.

The materials were received at the Port Harcourt branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in the presence of political party representatives, in line with established electoral transparency procedures.

Party leaders who monitored the exercise inspected the materials to ensure compliance with guidelines and safeguard the integrity of the process.

Speaking after the inspection, Ben Ogbobula, Secretary of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Rivers State and Chairman of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), expressed satisfaction with the condition of the materials. He confirmed that party representatives thoroughly checked the items and found them intact.

The development comes a day before voters head to the polls in the affected constituencies.