The Independent National Electoral Commission has reacted to the fire incident that broke out in the early hours of today.

In a statement issued by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, he stated that the incident will not affect the administrative or technical operations of the commission in any way.

“At 11:30am today, 17th April, 2020, a fire outbreak occurred at a section of the building housing the election and party monitoring department and the media centre. This building is an annex, detached from the main building of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s headquarters.

“Fire fighters attached to the commissio swiftly responded to contain the inferno and they were later joined by the Federal Fire Service. The fire was extinguished within a short period of time and did not cause any substantial Damage to the Building

“Apart from some office furniture and equipment, nothing sensitive was destroyed. Reports of party primaries and conventions are intact. The campaign finance database is also not affected. The incident will therefore not affect the administrative or technical operations of the commission in any way.

“Meanwhile, investigation into the cause(s) of the fire incident has commenced”.