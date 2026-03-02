The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pledged that the technical setbacks that disrupted electronic transmission of results during the 2023 general election will not reoccur in 2027. Speaking at a citizens’ townhall on the Electoral Act 2026 held in Abuja on Saturday, INEC Chair...

Speaking at a citizens’ townhall on the Electoral Act 2026 held in Abuja on Saturday, INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, said the commission has addressed the system failures that prevented real-time uploading of polling unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) during the last presidential election.

Amupitan acknowledged that while the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) had been deployed in several off-cycle governorship elections prior to 2023, the nationwide scale of the presidential poll revealed weaknesses in system stress-testing across states.

“Election anywhere in the world is now about technology, but before deploying any technology, it is important to test it thoroughly,” he said.

He explained that INEC has since strengthened its preparations and conducted more rigorous testing to prevent a repeat of the earlier disruptions.

“The glitch is eliminated; by God’s grace, it will not surface in Nigeria,” Amupitan said.

Addressing concerns over legal provisions that permit alternative methods of result collation, the INEC chairman clarified that such clauses are precautionary measures rather than indications of anticipated system breakdown.

“It is just a proviso, a safety. If it fails, results must still be transmitted. But our determination is that it will not fail during my tenure,” Amupitan said.

Reaffirming the commission’s commitment to credible and transparent elections, Amupitan assured Nigerians that INEC is working toward a significantly improved electoral process in 2027.

“We will try to give Nigerians a near-perfect election.”