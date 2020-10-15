The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced date for the 2023 presidential election in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration of the House of Representatives committee on 1999 constitution review, INEC chairman, Yakubu Mahmood said that February 18, would be the date for 2023 presidential election.

He charged the the National Assembly to work fast on the exercise, ahead of the polls.

The commission had in the last few months conducted three gubernatorial elections, ranging from Bayelsa, Edo and Ondo.