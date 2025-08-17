The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has Declared the Kaura Namoda South Constituency for the State House of Assembly By-Election Inconclusive....

The Electoral umpire sites irregularities as some of the reasons for declaring the result inconclusive

The Returning Officer, Professor Lawal Sa’adu of the Federal University, Gusau, says the margin between the leading political party and the runner-up is less than the total number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected in the polling units where election ware canceled.

The affected polling units are Under Sakajiki and Kyambarawa Wards

In Sakajiki with code 06, two polling units with 1,357 registered voters and 1,298 collected PVCs were affected while in Kyambarawa with code 05, three polling units were affected with 4,088 registered voters and 1,964 collected PVCs were also canceled.

The returning officer adds 5,446 voters were registered across the affected Registration Areas, with 3,265 PVCs collected

Earlier results announced shows that the All Progressives Congress leads with 7,001 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 5,339 votes

The margin between the two leading political parties, the APC and PDP is 1,662 and is less than the 3,265 collected Permanet Voter Cards in the affected polling units.

The electoral umpire sites Sections 24 sub section 2 & 3, section 47 sub section 3, and section 51 sub section 2 of the Electoral Act 2022 as reasons for declaring the election inconclusive

A new date for the rerun in the five affected polling units across Sakajiki and Kyambarawa wards would be announced, that’s according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC