The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Folajimi Oyekunle, as the winner of the Ibadan North Federal Constituency by-election.

The announcement was made at the Ibadan North Collation Centre in Ikolaba High School by the INEC Returning Officer, Abiodun Oluwadare.

Mr. Oyekunle polled a total of 18,404 votes to defeat his closest rival, Adewale Olatunji of the All Progressives Congress, who garnered 8,312 votes.

Following the declaration, party members and supporters of the PDP have continued to send congratulatory messages to the winner, while Mr. Olatunji of the APC is yet to respond to the outcome of the election.