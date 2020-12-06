The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Bakura State Assembly Constituency by-election in Zamfara State inconclusive.

Results of 14 polling units were cancelled due to over voting, ballot box snatch, violence, assault on INEC officials and burning of election materials by suspected political thugs.

Announcing the results in Bakura, the returning officer, Professor Ibrahim Magawata announced this at the constituency result collation centre.

According to him, the two major political parties APC and PDP scored 16,464 and 18,645 respectively, hence the difference of 2,181 Votes

Mr. Magawata noted that the cancellation of the 14 Polling Units has affected 11,429 voters which is higher than the margin hence declared the election inconclusive.

Earlier, Registration Area Supervisor of Bakura Ward 001, Prof. A’isha Balarabe Bawa announced the missing of two INEC’s ad hoc staff.