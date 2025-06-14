The Imo State University is leading a new effort that turns global climate knowledge into local solutions.

At the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction Downscaling Event held in Owerri, experts came together to turn climate data into practical decisions that could help improve farming, disaster response, and town planning across the state.

At the centre of the initiative is a partnership between Imo State University and the Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMET.

The goal is to make climate forecasts easier to understand and more useful for local communities.

The Seasonal Climate Prediction by NiMET gives both national and local information on risks like flooding, drought, poor crop yields, and possible disease outbreaks.

The downscaling process helps bring complicated climate data down to the local level.

This makes it easier for people in Imo State to plan ahead using scientific methods.

The event is not just a science meeting — it’s a call for action.

Speakers say teamwork in research and government policies is needed to help communities stay strong in the face of environmental changes.

As climate risks continue to grow, the new weather station at Imo State University is helping the school become a leader in climate action — where science is used to solve everyday problems.