Twenty seven suspects allegedly involved in cult-related activities in a hotel in Owerri have been arrested and paraded by the police.

Commissioner in charge of the Imo State police command, Isaac Akinmoyede, said his men recovered some dangerous weapons from the group suspected to be of the Neo Black Movement of Africa, popularly called Black Axe confraternity.

Mr Akinmoyede said the suspects will be charged to court and further advised other secret cult groups to amend their ways or face the wrath of the law.