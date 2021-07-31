Police in Imo state have Intercepted a convoy of bandits moving towards Njaba Town to launch an attack early hours of Saturday.

In a Statement by the Command’s Public relations officer, Micheal Abattam said the operatives of “Operation Restore Peace” on sighting the bandits engaged them on gun duel. In the process one of their operational vehicle’s was demobilised and killed two of them while the remaining ones scampered into the bush.

The Security operatives while searching the vehicle, recovered one Ak 47 rifle, ten rounds of live Ammunition, a locally made double barrel pistol and two expended cartridges.

The team also detonated an Improvised Explosive Devices into the parking lots of a nearby Njaba Police Station causing minimal damage.

According to the statement, cordon and pursuant exercise is on going in the area while advising members of the public residing in the area not to panic as the ongoing Police clearance operation is designed to root out violent criminals in that axis.

The command also urged members of the Public to avail the Police information of persons seen treating bullet wounds or hiding within the community.