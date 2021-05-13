For the first time in twenty-five years, the Independent National Electoral Commission is creating new polling Units in Imo state by upgrading the 1,235 existing Voting Points to polling Units.

Speaking at the Imo State Stakeholders Meeting on expansion of voter access to polling Units in Owerri, the State Resident Electoral commissioner, Prof. Francis Ezeonu said the exercise will increase voter turnout during elections

Security Agencies, political parties, Traditional Rulers, youth groups and women organisations were part of INEC stakeholders on expansion of voters’ access in polling Units in Imo State.

As the Independent National Electoral Commission gear for the 2023 General elections, one of the most critical issues facing the electoral process is expansion of voter access to polling Units which the electoral umpire is working hard to resolve.

In 2011, the Commission opted to create voting points and voting point settlements to address the issue of overcrowding during election.

These points are being upgraded to polling Units which Stakeholders commended INEC for.

A total of 1,235 voting points have been converted to polling Units in Imo State using a national threshold of 500-750 registered voters.

The report of the exercise will be transmitted to the Commission for publication before the resumption of continuous voter registration in June.