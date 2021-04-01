In line with the health protocols for the National sports festival, Imo state athletes preparing for the games have been vaccinated.

Imo state Commissioner of sports, Daniel Ogu who led the contingent commended the cooperation of the athletes and urged them to remain good ambassadors of the state at the competition in Benin City, Edo state.

He promised the athletes that there would be reward for outstanding performances and medal winners.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has given a formal approval for the staging of the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival after the host state met all the stipulated health protocol.

Advertisement

The PTF also commended the Ministry of Youth and sports Development for taking the bold and difficult but necessary step of postponing the Festival severally due to the pandemic.

Elsewhere, Chairman of Local organizing Committee of the Sports Festival and deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu has warn participating athletes against the use of performance enhancing drugs.

Shaibu said anti-doping mechanisms have been put in place to expose drug cheats. Correspondent, Paul Ezenwa Reports.