The governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje, says he Optimistic the electoral umpire is ready for a free, fair election in Edo state.

He made this statement when he arrived in Benin city as the state prepares for saturday’s Governorship election.

Speaking with newsmen, Governor Ganduje, who is the head of the PARTY’S campaign council for the Edo State governorship election, expressed confidence in the ability of pastor Osagie IZE-IYAMU to deliver on his campaign promises.

He urged residents to come out enmasse to vote for the APC as the party prepares to develop the state further.