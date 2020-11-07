The Presidential Candidate of the Democratic Party in the United State of America, Joe Biden has thanked Americans for chosen him to lead the country.

The 78-year-old made this known in a tweet on Saturday.

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. “The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. “I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Officials have not declared winner in the keenly contested election, but the democratic candidate is in a clear lead both in popular votes and Electoral College.

Advertisement

Incumbent President and candidate of the Republican party, Donald Trump is alleging manipulation, calling for stoppage of vote count.