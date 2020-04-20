President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest attacks by bandits in three local government areas of Katsina state that left forty seven persons dead, a figure disputed by residents.

In a statement today, the president said he will not tolerate the large scale killing of innocent persons, adding that the attacks will be met with decisive force.

President Buhari called on Nigerians not to lose hope in government’s determination to defeat the criminal elements taking advantage of the lockdown.

He also extended his sympathies to the families of the victims, advising Nigerians to be more vigilant by reporting any suspicious activities in their communities.