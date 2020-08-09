Residents of Ijebu-Igbo in Ogun State in their thousands trooped out en mass to mourn the death of Senator Buruji Kashamu. As early as 8.am, residents defied the lockdown order to pay their last respect to the late politician.

They described him as their benefactor, great philanthropist, and lover of the masses.

The streets and his compound were occupied by sympathizers. Many of them defied the COVID-19 guideline of Social Distancing and usage of face mask.

The late Politician is expected to be buried at noon today and the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun is expected to lead other dignitaries to his burial.