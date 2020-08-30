The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has a warning for politicians and their supporters ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

He wants them to conduct themselves properly, play by the rules, and avoid tendencies capable of undermining the electoral process in September and October.

His warning comes after reviewing the election security threat assessment reports submitted by the commissioners of police from both states.

He ordered them to rejig their preparations to address the possible threats which include arming of political thugs and use of inciting statements.