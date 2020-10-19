The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has sought the cooperation of Nigerians “in the ongoing development drive for a new and reformed Nigeria Police Force and enjoined them to be patient and to believe in the reform processes which are all directed at ensuring the security, safety and rights of all.

He said the training of the selected officers for the new police tactical team, Special Weapons and Tactics team (SWAT) would commence today.

The IGP noted that no ex-SARS operatives were shortlisted in the SWAT team.

Adamu also explained that “the officers selected for the training are young, smart and energetic officers who have acquired not less than seven (7) years working experience with clean service records, no pending disciplinary matters, no record of violation of rights of citizens or misuse of firearms – and are physically fit to withstand the rigour of SWAT Training and Operations.

“The selected officers shall be subjected to physical fitness test, medical and toxicology screening etc and those found to be unsuitable shall be discharged.”

The IGP promised Nigerians that the SWAT team will operate within very high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of best international policing practices.