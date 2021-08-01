DCP Abba Kyari, the Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), has been recommended for immediate suspension from the Nigeria Police Force by Inspector-General of Police Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, pending the conclusion of an ongoing internal inquiry into him.

In a letter to the Police Service Commission dated July 31, 2021, the IGP stated that the recommendation for the officer’s suspension is consistent with the Force’s internal disciplinary procedures.

The IGP also stated that the suspension is designed to create a conducive environment for the NPF Special Probe Panel to conduct its independent investigation into the serious charges leveled against DCP Abba Kyari. The suspension is without prejudice to the officer’s constitutional presumption of innocence.

A statement issued by the force’s PRO, CP Frank Mba today, said the Special Investigation Panel (SIP), comprising four (4) Senior Police Officers, is headed by DIG Joseph Egbunike, the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID).

The SIP, inter alia, is to undertake a detailed review of all the allegations against DCP Abba Kyari by the US Government as contained in relevant documents that have been availed the NPF by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The SIP is also to obtain detailed representation of DCP Abba Kyari to all the allegations levelled against him, conduct further investigations as it deems fit, and submit recommendations to guide further actions by the Force Leadership on the matter.

Meanwhile, the IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of the sanctity of the probe as well as the absolute respect for the rights and privileges of the officer throughout the period of the investigations.