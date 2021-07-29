The Inspector General of Police, has ordered an internal review of the allegation against a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.

Otis Wright of the United States District Court for the Central District of California, United States had on Wednesday ordered the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to track down Mr Kyari and produce him in the United States for his role in a multi-million dollar fraud perpetrated by Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas, a notorious Nigerian fraudster.

Narrating his side of the story, Mr Kyari said his over two decades record in the profession remains unblemished, insisting his hands are clean and those celebrating his indictment will be disappointed.

But in a statement issued on Thursday by the Force PRO, Frank Mba, the Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.