The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has issued a firm directive to all officers of the Nigeria Police Force, warning them to steer clear of land-related disputes and other civil matters.

In a video message shared Thursday via the official X handle of the Force, the IGP emphasised that police officers are not authorized to involve themselves in land recovery operations or act on behalf of private individuals or businesses in such cases.

“You have no business escorting parties for land recovery,” Egbetokun stated, underscoring that the Force must not be used as a tool for settling personal or commercial conflicts.

He further cautioned that any officer found flouting this directive would face disciplinary measures, adding that such unauthorized involvement tarnishes the image and integrity of the Police Force.

The statement comes amid growing concerns over the misuse of police authority in civil disputes across the country.

He said, “Let me reiterate without ambiguity, the Nigeria Police Force is not and will never become an enforcer for private interests.

“Officers have no business escorting parties for land recovery business, disrupting legally existing occupations or meddling in civil cases without a demonstrable criminal element.

“Every such incident erodes the neutrality of the force and opens us up to disrepute. The line must be clear and any officer who crosses it, must face disciplinary consequences.”